ACUSHNET, MASS. (WHDH) - Acushnet police are looking for the public’s help in finding two people allegedly involved in a stabbing and robbery in town last Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a man bleeding just before 9:45 p.m. found that the man was suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Paramedics transported him to Rhode Island Hospital.

The victim told first responders that he was in a car with Nathan Rose-Morey, of New Bedford and Yarmouth, and Michelle Hayduk, of South Dennis, both 29 years old, when the two started stabbing him.

The victim escaped from the car and Rose-Morey and Hayduk drove away in a white 2016 Nissan Rouge, bearing the Massachusetts registration of 1DWG81, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ or vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call Acushnet police at 508-998-0240.

