MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Adam Montgomery, 32, has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared when she was 5 in 2019.

According to Manchester Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg, Adam Montgomery faces the following charges:

Second degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Harmony Montgomery, a person under 13 years of age, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by repeated striking Harmony Montgomery in the head with a closed fist, in Manchester on or about December 7, 2019;

Falsifying physical evidence for purposely altering, destroying, concealing, or removing the body of Harmony Montgomery with a purpose to impair its verity or availability in an official proceeding or investigation, in Manchester between approximately December 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020;

Abuse of corpse for purposely and unlawfully removing, concealing or destroying the corpse of Harmony Montgomery or any part thereof, in Manchester between approximately December 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020; and

Tampering with witnesses or informants for purposely attempting to induce or otherwise cause Kayla Montgomery to testify or inform falsely, in Manchester between approximately December 7, 2019, and January 4, 2022.

Adam Montgomery is expected to be arraigned on these charges in the Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Oct. 25.

Harmony went missing at the end of 2019, and wasn’t reported missing until 2021. Police announced this past summer that she was likely murdered.

The investigation is ongoing, and Manchester Police ask that the public submit information about the location of Harmony’s remains or the circumstances of her murder via call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to this case at 603-203-6060.

