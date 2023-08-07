BOSTON (WHDH) - Adam Montgomery, also accused of killing his daughter Harmony Montgomery, was sentenced to decades in prison on weapons charges during court proceedings Monday.

Adam Montgomery was convicted in the weapons charges case earlier this year. Prior to the judge imposing her sentence, though, the 33-year-old Adam shocked the courtroom and spoke in open court for the first time about the separate allegations that he killed Harmony.

“I did not kill my daughter, Harmony, and I look forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims,” he said. “But I love my daughter unconditionally and I did not kill her.”

“Please don’t consider anything that relates to those charges,” he continued. “Only consider the facts to this case.”

Adam is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Harmony’s death.

Missing since 2019, Harmony’s body has never been recovered. Her biological mother spoke out on Monday after hearing Adam address the judge in his weapons case.

“I hope he rots,” said Crystal Sorey when asked what he would say to Adam.

The judge handed down a hard sentence that could keep Adam behind bars until 2099.

Among comments, prosecutors made clear this case was not Adam’s upcoming murder trial.

“He certainly has the right to go ahead and speak if he wants to address the court,” said prosecutor Benjamin Agati. “He chose to talk about another ongoing matter as compared to keeping his comments about this particular matter.”

Montgomery will be eligible for parole in the weapons case in 2053.

He is scheduled to go on trial for the murder of Harmony in November.

