Adam Montgomery has been found guilty on all counts related to the murder of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Her body has never been found.

The jury deliberated for about two hours Wednesday before recessing for the day. They announced a verdict has been reached around 1 p.m. Thursday and announced that he was guilty on all five counts against him.

Montgomery is already serving a 30-year prison sentence for an unrelated gun conviction and has not attended trial.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

