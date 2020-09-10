Adam Sandler comedy set in Salem coming to Netflix in time for Halloween

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A new Adam Sandler film that is set in Salem is slated to debut on Netflix next month just in time for Halloween.

“Hubie Halloween,” a family comedy, will be available for streaming around the world on Oct. 7, Netflix Film announced Thursday.

It’s a Sandler Halloween.



HUBIE HALLOWEEN, on Netflix globally 7 October 🎃 pic.twitter.com/hCyzAeZA8T — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2020

In the film, Sandler plays Hubie Dubois, who spends Halloween making sure his fellow residents celebrate the holiday safely, USA Today reported. Dubois is also made fun of by children for still living with his mother.

Comedian Kevin James also stars in the film as a police officer who actively avoids Dubois.

Peyton List, Jule Bowen, Michael Chikilis, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Ray Liotta, and Maya Rudolph are among the other cast members, according to IMDB.

Steven Brill directed the film, while Tim Herlihy helped Sandler with the writing.

