Adam Sandler holding casting call for upcoming North Shore film shoot

Adam Sandler attends the Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC event at Raleigh studios on Wed, May 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by [Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hollywood star Adam Sandler and Happy Madison productions are holding a casting call ahead of a film shoot on the North Shore this summer.

Sandler is searching for paid background extras to appear in his Netflix comedy “Hubie Halloween.”

The film’s production team is searching for actors and actresses of “all shapes and sizes” between the ages of 5 and 95.

The Halloween-themed casting call is slated to take place on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marblehead Community Center at 10 Humphrey St.

Those who plan to attend the event are being urged to get creative and dress in original costumes.

Collider.com says Sadler’s new movie is a “creepy comedy.”

The Observer first reported that the film thursts Sandler into the middle of a murder case on Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)