ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A special sporting event was held in Rockland on Sunday as part of an effort to highlight the many ways that kids living with different disabilities the experience the joy of playing hockey.

The state’s first Adaptive Hockey Day at Lovell Arena showcased all the different ways that players can get out on the ice.

“There’s a community out there for you to play this game,” said organizer and coach Nick McCummings of the key message the event was meant to send to area residents who might want to get involved.

Teams featured at the arena Sunday included deaf, blind, standing amputee and sled hockey teams.

Team members say they travel all over the country for tournaments.

Along with the sport, parents and participants say they learn lessons about teamwork, competitiveness, comradery, and building a community.

Organizers say they hope to make Adaptive Hockey Day an annual event.

