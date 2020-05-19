Add a rooster to your Zoom: MSPCA raising funds with Critter Cameos in online meetings to raise funds

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MSPCA is letting people rent out their animals to spice up Zoom meetings.
A $100 donation gets a 30-minute Critter Cameo from kittens, roosters, goats, or twin donkeys, the organization said.
The animals can just be in the background or unmuted for a chance to talk with MSPCA handlers about their work.
Sessions are available in the mornings and afternoons Monday through Friday for the rest of the month. For more informatoin, visit the MSPCA’s website.
