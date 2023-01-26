NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Addie’s a new grocery store that just opened in Norwood has one unusual feature — it’s drive-up only.

The folks you see walking the aisles and touching the items at Addie’s aren’t shoppers — they’re employees.

“We don’t need to handle the product to build an elaborate display, what do we do? We receive it exactly as it’s sent to us from the farms from our suppliers and we can hand-pick these one time and only one time,” said Addie’s CEO Jim McQuade.

During a test-run of the store, 7’s Sabrina Silva ordered online through the app and once her order was in, Pedro got to work, using a digital tag system to find her items.

“What these tags help us do is make sure that when we look up your order, we can know exactly where to find it,” McQuade said.

And then, Sabrina received an email to let her know it’s available and ready for pick-up.

The owners say the idea is to make shopping as easy as possible for those on the go.

