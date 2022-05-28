BOSTON (WHDH) - Three juveniles who allegedly assaulted and attempted to rob two men at the MBTA’s Shawmut Station on May 23 have been arrested, the MBTA Transit Police announced in a statement.

The three suspects were allegedly part of a larger group that demanded money from the two victims at knifepoint. Police say that when the two men informed the group they did not have any money, the group began to beat them around their heads and body.

The three juveniles were located and placed into custody at approximately 1:30 p.m. inside Harambee Park in Dorchester on Friday, Transit police announced.

The names of the juveniles arrested have not been released.

