Additional public school districts in Massachusetts have chosen to drop their mask mandates effective immediately.

Students and staff in Newton and Worcester are no longer required to wear a face-covering while inside a school building.

These school districts join a long list of other public schools in the state that have ended mask requirements.

The statewide school mask mandate was lifted last month but schools are allowed to follow their own timelines.

