BOSTON (WHDH) - Scattered rain showers and storms are continuing to make their way through Massachusetts for the second day in a row.

Tuesday morning started off with mild and muggy conditions, accompanied by downpours in parts of the Bay State, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Additional storms and showers are expected to pop up into the evening hours, with a few breaks of sunshine possible.

Temperatures may reach into the mid to upper 70s, which could help fuel a few stronger storms in the afternoon with gusty winds and frequent lightning, Lambert said.

Dew points are slated to run in the mid-60s, providing a sticky feel to the air.

Dew points are set to decrease into the 40s on Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

