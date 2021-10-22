TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Additional threats have been found written in bathrooms at Taunton High School as police increase their presence on the campus.

School officials initially learned on Wednesday morning that a threat was found written on a bathroom wall and immediately notified police, Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh and Taunton Public Schools Superintendent John Cabral announced in a joint release.

Authorities launched an investigation and found three additional messages of concerning, non-specific threatening graffiti in bathrooms on Thursday morning, Walsh and Cabral said.

The investigation remains ongoing but officials say they do not believe there is a credible threat of danger at the school.

“We would like to reiterate that we have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior and anyone found to be writing this graffiti will face potential criminal charges and discipline in accordance with the Taunton Public Schools student code of conduct,” Walsh and Cabral said in the release.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an additional police presence at Taunton High School and Parker Middle School this week.

Both schools, which share grounds, will continue to operate on their normal schedules.

Some bathrooms at the high school may be closed while the investigation remains active.

