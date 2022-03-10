BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday announced the creation of the rent stabilization advisory committee, pledging to help renters as the cost of living goes up.

The committee will be made up of housing advocates, developers, and tenants with the goal of helping the mayor’s office come up with a strategy to help regulate rent across the city.

“The basic idea is that we should have the policy tools to be able to impact and influence rents–among the many other ways we’re trying to address our housing crisis,” said Wu.

The mayor says her administration’s goal is to protect Boston renters from being displaced by the high cost of living in the city.

