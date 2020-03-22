‘Adjusting to a new normal:’ Norwood manager running town while quarantined

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - As the general manager of Norwood continues to do his job while under quarantine for coronavirus, he’s urging people to take the virus seriously.

In an interview with community television from the living room of his home, Tony Mazzucco described “adjusting to a new normal.”

“I have been home and have only left my house to get a retest for which I’m waiting on results for,” Mazzuco said. “That’s the only time I’ve left my house in the last two weeks, I know there are a lot of people in that same situation right now.”

Mazzucco, along with Norwood’s health director, school superintendent and other residents, were diagnosed with the coronavirus after attending a private party on March 1. He said the infection often spreads because many, like himself, don’t show serious symptoms.

“I had a slight cough for a few days,” Mazzucco said. “It was gone within 2 to 3 days of the time I was asked to self-quarantine.”

Mazzucco said he’s taking his quarantine orders seriously, and officials have continued to run the town remotely. But he said people in quarantine can take small steps to stay sane.

“I think it’s important to try and find a little time each day to do something you enjoy, whether it’s a little bit of reading, watch some television, play a little bit of video games,” Mazzucco said. “I’ve been having lunch dates via Skype with folks, and little things like that are important to keep some sense of regularity.”

