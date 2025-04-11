LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Administrators say a threat was found written on a stairwell at Our Lady of the Assumption School Friday morning in Lynnfield.

Police responded and students were moved to the church.

The building was searched and no weapon or device was found.

This is the second threat found this week, the first coming Monday when one was discovered in a bathroom.

The first threat prompted a lockdown and officials canceled school the following day.

The school is expected to be open on Monday.

