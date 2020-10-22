BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston School Committee voted to drop admissions tests for the city’s exam schools for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision was made during a marathon session that lasted into early Thursday morning.

Students will be accepted into exam schools based on grades, test scores, and where they live.

The Boston Public Schools (BPS) has three exam schools: Boston Latin Academy, Boston Latin School, and the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science.

All three schools accept new students for grades 7 and 9, while the O’Bryant School also accepts a limited number of new students for grade 10.

