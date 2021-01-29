Adopted assistant principal’s pet training to be Dartmouth HS therapy dog

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An adopted pet in Dartmouth is now training to become the local high school’s new therapy dog.

Assistant Principal Richard Gill took Augie in once stay at home orders were in place in the state.

Now Augie is working toward certification to serve as an official therapy dog for Dartmouth High School.

Gill’s dog will need to pass the Good Canine Citizenship Test before meeting the students.

“Augie is an absolute people person and he loves the attention,” Gill said.

Augie’s already become friendly with the high school staff and has roamed the halls of the school.

Next, he will work alongside one of the school’s social workers.

Dartmouth High School Principal Ross Thibault said Augie will be an important tool to help students adjust when they return to the classroom.

Gill said Augie will be ready to make new friends once in-person learning resumes for students.

“Our students are phenomenal so I can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces as well as the wagging tail and smile on Augie’s face,” Gill said.

