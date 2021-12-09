KENSINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire SPCA on Wednesday assisted local police with removing 67 cats from a home in Kensington, New Hampshire that are now in the care of the organization in Stratham, New Hampshire.

“The cats were living in a home that was clearly overrun,” said Steve Sprowl, Field Services Manager for the NHSPCA, in a statement. “The condition of the cats has not been determined as yet. Our veterinarian will be evaluating them all over the next few days.”

Although the initial call from the Kensington Police was to assist with the removal of 25 cats, more and more cats came out of hiding over the course of the day, revealing 67 — nearly 3 times the number the organization was prepared for.

“We just cut the ribbon on our expanded campus on Saturday after just receiving our Certificate of Occupancy last Wednesday,” said New Hampshire SPCA Executive Director Lisa Dennison. “Just 1 week later, we are using every single inch of that new space to quarantine and isolate this very large volume of cats. Our staff is working hard to create new protocols for our expanded spaces, and are now going to be caring for these 67 cats in addition to all of the other animals already in the building.”

All 67 cats are black and white, and appear friendly. Those interested in adoption van visit nhspca.org for more information.

The cats vary in age from young kittens to many adults.

If you would like to help with the cost of care and to help ensure their recovery, please make a tax-deductible contribution to the SOS FUND by going to http://www.nhspca.org. A direct link to the SOS Fund https://www.classy.org/checkout/donation?eid=127496 . Gifts to the SOS Fund can also be made by phone at 603-772-2921 x 102.

