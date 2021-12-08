MSPCA-Angell’s adoption centers in Methuen and Boston are looking for adopters for dozens of animals— 23 chickens, seven ducks, eight rabbits, and two cats— that were surrendered earlier this month from a single Worcester county home.

The chickens, which include seven roosters, as well as the ducks, are living at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen. Their previous owner was overwhelmed with their care and voluntarily surrendered the animals to the MSPCA.

The animals are in good health and, according to officials, should make fine pets for the right adopters.

“We’re really keen to place the chickens and the ducks ahead of the Holidays because waterfowl adoption tends to wane during the winter months, and finding homes for roosters is challenging at any time of the year,” said Rachel Diersen, equine and farm animal program supervisor at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.

“The number of homes for chickens and waterfowl tend to be fewer than for dogs and cats—so my hope is that by getting this news out we’ll identify people who may not have adopted from us before,” she added.

Rabbit, Rabbit!

The MSPCA’s Boston and Nevins Farm adoption centers will house the rabbits until they too find adoptive homes. The rabbits —aged one to two years — are described as friendly and social and should find new homes fairly quickly.

Two cats, a 7-month-old male, Scar, and 5-month-old female Nala, have already been adopted. The shelter is also spaying one other cat (and one dog) and returning those to the previous owner.

Would-be adopters can apply online at mspca.org/adopt.

