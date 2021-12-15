EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts-based organization is searching for owners for 11 cats and kittens that were living in animal shelters in Kentucky when a series of powerful tornadoes struck over the weekend.

The East Brookfield-based Second Chance Animal Services took in the animals to free up space and resources to care for pets that have been displaced by last weekend’s devastating tornadoes.

“Our hearts are breaking as we see the devastation and are ready to do anything we can do to help,” Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato said in a statement. “As an ASPCA Emergency Placement Response Partner, we were expecting the call and began preparations at our Almost Home transport facility.”

Thirteen cats are still at the facility from the recent large-scale local rescue. A total of 15 kittens were born to six pregnant cats, bringing the total to 88 for that case alone. The facility also welcomes weekly transports from overcrowded shelters.

Anyone wishing to donate toward their care can donate at secondchanceanimals.org/donate/ or checks can be mailed to Second Chance Animal Services, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)