METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two horses that were surrendered to the MSPCA hundreds of pounds underweight are looking for loving homes for the holidays.

A 22-year-old mare named Fancy and an 18-year-old Haflinger male named Goldie had been living on a property in Central Massachusetts before the owner opted to surrender the horses to the MSPCA’s care on Nov. 8 after becoming overwhelmed and unable to meet their care needs, the non-profit organization said.

MSPCA-Angell Director Mike Keiley said that combined, the horses were about two to three hundred pounds underweight, making them vulnerable heading into the winter season.

“They definitely would have struggled over the next several months if they were not surrendered,” he added. “Our primary objective now is to help them safely gain the weight they need so that we ultimately can place them for adoption.”

The Nevins Farm equine team in Methuen has the horses on a careful re-feeding plan that should return them to a healthy weight in a few months, Keiley said.

The horses are said to be very friendly and social despite their current condition and that despite living together for years, they are not particularly close and can be adopted separately.

Anyone interested in adopting Fancy or Goldie can apply here.

Anyone who wishes to donate to help the horses can do so here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)