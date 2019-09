CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - An adorable pup has joined the New Hampshire State Police force.

The department announced on Facebook Wednesday that 10-week-old Oakley is the newest member of the state police K-9 unit.

The plott hound and her partner will go through extensive training, specializing in search and rescue.

