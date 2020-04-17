BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) — A comfort dog is gaining international attention for sleeping during his swearing-in ceremony with the Bristol, Rhode Island Police Department.

Brody, the department’s newest member, took a snooze while Police Chief Kevin Lynch swore him in on April 6.

School Resource Officer Keith Medeiros took the oath of office on behalf of Brody, who moved only once during the ceremony in order to get into a more comfortable sleeping position.

The swearing-in ceremony has been viewed on Facebook nearly 400,000 times as of Friday morning.

