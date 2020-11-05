RABBIT HASH, Kentucky (WHDH) — The small town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky has elected a new four-legged mayor.

Wilbur Beast, a French bulldog, won the mayoral race with more than 13,000 votes.

He beat the incumbent, a rescued pit bull named Brynneth Pawltrow.

Jack Rabbit, the beagle, and Poppy, the golden retriever, came in second and third, making them both Rabbit Hash Ambassadors, alongside Lady Stone, a border collie, who retains her position.

The election raised money to help the Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

It costs $1 to cast a ballot and the society encouraged people to vote early and often.

They ended up raising $22,985.

