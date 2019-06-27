Adorable penguin chicks weighed in at New England Aquarium

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three African penguin chicks and one rock hopper chick were weighed by New England Aquarium penguin staff Thursday afternoon.

The Aquarium has hatched chicks from three different penguin species for decades as part of the species survival plan for penguins.

The spring and early summer is an intense time for penguin caregivers, including both parent penguins and penguin biologists, according to the Aquarium.

Penguins grow unbelievably fast and in just a couple more months, they will be the size of adults, the Aquarium says.

Over the years, the Aquarium’s penguin biologists have successfully raised hundreds of chicks. Some are part of the near 100 penguins on exhibit at the New England Aquarium while dozens of others can be found at zoos and aquariums across North America.

The Aquarium says that most penguin species in the wild are either threatened or endangered, and penguin populations in aquariums are a potential DNA reservoir for their wild brethren.

