Adorable photo shows Lowell police officer stopping toddler hanging out of toy car

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lowell Police Department shared a photo on Tuesday that showed an officer pulling over a toddler in a white convertible riding toy for apparently driving while hanging out of his vehicle.

“It is important to keep your eyes on the road and stay in the driver’s seat while operating a motor vehicle,” the department said in a tweet.

Police say the toddler, named Bentley, was not familiar with the rules of the road.

“Unfortunately, Bentley wasn’t aware of these rules and was pulled over by an LPD Officer,” the department added.

Police did not say if the officer ticketed Bentley.

