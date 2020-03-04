SHREVEPORT, La. (WHDH) — An adorable pup who went viral for his big smile has found his “fur-ever” home.

Staff at the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana posted pictures of Burreaux, who won over the internet by showing off his pearly whites.

Burreaux’s brother was quickly adopted but he remained at the shelter.

Two people adopted Burreaux just days after he went viral.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)