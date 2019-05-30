BOSTON (WHDH) - An adorable toddler couldn’t resist reciting the Pledge of Allegiance when she spotted a large American flag hanging in Boston on Memorial Day.

Emmy noticed the flag attached to the Boston Harbor Hotel while on her way to the Greenway Carousel with her family.

The 2.5-year-old girl stopped and placed her hand over her heart before belting out the words to the pledge.

A family member pulled out their phone and recorded the patriotic act in honor of the holiday and those who lost their lives serving the United States.

