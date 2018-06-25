Adorable video shows police dog performing CPR on officer

MADRID, Spain (WHDH) — This video might be the best thing you’ll watch today.

Police dog Poncho, who works for the Madrid Police Department, proves that pups are not just man’s best friend. They also want to be lifesavers!

The Madrid Police Department shared a video on Twitter, showing Poncho performing CPR on his handler after the officer pretended to collapse during a demonstration.

The video shows Poncho repeatedly jumping on his handler’s chest, then nestling his head by the officer’s neck, as if to check for a pulse.

Madrid Police praised Poncho, saying he “did not hesitate for an instant to ‘save the life’ of the agent.”

"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.

El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc — Policía de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018

