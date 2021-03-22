GREENVILLE, N.C. (WHDH) — A 2-year-old girl has captured the hearts of many following a viral video showing her emotional goodbye to her grandfather.

Colette Louis recorded her daughter, Camille Madeline Louis, saying goodbye to her grandpa, former NFL player Tony Collins on March 14.

The two are seen blowing kisses to each other as Collins tells Camille, “I got it,” which Camille repeats back to him.

After they wave goodbye and say, “See you later,” Camille turns tearfully to her mom and says, “I hope I see him.”

“You’re gonna see him soon, I promise,” Louis tells her daughter. “You don’t have to cry. You’ll see him soon, okay?”

Louis says Collins is her daughter’s “bestie.”

