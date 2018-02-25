Adult and infant taken to hospital after fire in Hyannis, at least 12 displaced

HYANNIS (WHDH) - An adult and an infant were taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire on Sunday in Hyannis. At least 12 others were displaced.

The fire started around 3:30 A.M. on Spring Street.

The adult suffered serious burns. There is no update on their current condition.

The infant is expected to fully recover.

The Red Cross is assisting the people in need of a place to stay.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

