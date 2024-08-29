CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver for an adult day health center in Charlestown is accused of sexually assaulting an 88-year-old woman with dementia.

Edwin Lam, 66, of Medford, was charged in Chelsea District Court on August 19 with eight counts of indecent assault and battery on an individual over the age of 60/a disabled individual. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said Lam regularly drove the victim to the Joyful Living adult day care health center as part of his work responsibilities. After noticing the victim crying, a relative looked at home security video thinking something might be wrong. She called Chelsea police after watching the videos, which authorities said documented eight assaults on camera.

According to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, the videos show Lam “touching the victim’s breasts and groin area”. They also show him “grabbing the victim’s hand and placing it on his crotch”.

“We live in an era of widespread commercial and domestic video surveillance, which when used judiciously and appropriately can be a tremendous asset to investigators,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “But even the best surveillance must be noticed and then brought to the attention of diligent investigators. Fortunately, both of those factors happened here. And it’s particularly fortunate because this is a case where the victim was unable to communicate what was happening to her.”

Lam was ordered held on $7,500 bail and ordered to stay away from the victim’s home and wear a GPS tracking device, among other conditions of potential release.

He is expected back in court on October 17.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)