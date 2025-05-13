BOSTON (WHDH) - An adult and child were injured by a falling tree branch at the Franklin Park Zoo Tuesday afternoon, the zoo said.

The two were struck outside the Farmhouse Cafe, according to a statement from Zoo New England.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and took the injured child to a local hospital, the zoo said.

No other information was publicly available.

