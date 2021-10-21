(WHDH) — A former adult film star has been sentenced to jail for her role in the shooting death of a man who was found buried in a shallow grave last year.

Lauren Kay Wambles, 24, who also goes by Aubrey Gold, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of felony probation after release in connection with the death of 51-year-old Raul Guillen, WMBB-TV reported.

Wambles on Monday pled no contest to charges of accessory after the fact and second-degree murder with a firearm.

Guillen’s body was found buried in Graceville, Florida, on Aug. 25. 2020, several weeks after he was reported missing.

William Shane Parker and Jeremy Peters were also charged in connection with Guillen’s death.

Peters has already been found guilty, while Parker still awaits trial, the news outlet reported.

Wambles reportedly appeared in 31 films between 2015-2018.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)