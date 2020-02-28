Adult harp seal spotted in rare sighting on beach in Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Marine Mammal Alliance received a rare seal sighting on a beach in Nantucket this week.

An adult harp seal was spotted laying on the sand, potentially looking for ice.

The alliance says juvenile harp seals will generally look for ice to rest on during the winter but added that this is unusual for an adult harp seal.

The group says this is the second confirmed adult harp seal sighting on the island.

