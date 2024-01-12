MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire say an adult male was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Manchester.

The Manchester Police Department said the shooting occurred after officers patrolling the area of Pine and Plummer streets initially spotted a man around 10:30 a.m. who they say was being sought “in connection to some alleged crimes.”

“The man was inside a parked car and officers ordered him to exit the vehicle, but he did not comply, and began to act erratically,” the police department stated in a news release.

According to authorities, SWAT members were later deployed as the incident continued, with police eventually evacuating a nearby building on Pine Street as a precaution.

Manchester PD said that “during the course of this incident, there was an officer involved shooting.”

Details on what exactly led up to a shot(s) being fired by police have not yet been disclosed, but both the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police said the suspect was injured.

The individual, who was not identified as of Friday afternoon, was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. No information on his condition has been released.

Officials said a Manchester PD K9 was also injured during the incident, but was expected to recover. While police did not say how the police dog was wounded, a spokesperson for the department noted the K9 was not shot during the response.

“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation,” the AG’s office stated in a news release.

Manchester Police are on the scene of a barricaded individual in a vehicle. As a precaution a neighboring building has been evacuated. Road is closed at Pine & Plummer. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/LW1qPe0Zxi — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) January 12, 2024

