BOSTON (WHDH) - An adult with ties to Boston Public Schools has come down with monkeypox, the first such case for the district.

A Boston Public Schools spokesperson did not say whether the affected person is a staff member, nor what school the person is affiliated with.

In a letter sent to BPS families, the district said that it and Boston Public Health Commission have teamed up to notify exposed individuals. The letter specified that parents who have not received an individual call or school communication should assume their school community has not been impacted.

“In general, the risk of monkeypox transmission to the community remains very low,” the letter said.

The letter also told families that the infected person will isolate until it’s safe to be around others. BPHC will offer vaccines to those exposed to or close contacts of that person. Exposed people may continue normal life unless they have monkeypox symptoms.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are following the guidance provided by local, state, and federal health officials and actively working with our partners at the Boston Public Health Commission. We remain deeply committed to transparency and are taking all necessary precautions. We encourage everyone to visit boston.gov/monkeypox to learn more about monkeypox.“

