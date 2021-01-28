BOSTON (WHDH) - People should prepare to bundle up as bitter cold moves into the Bay State.

Temperatures are projected to slide into the 20s Thursday evening before reaching into the single digits Friday morning, 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog.

Wind chills will reach as low as -20 degrees, prompting a wind chill advisory in Western and Central Massachusetts from midnight to noon Friday.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend will also be chilly, with highs in the low 20s Saturday and the mid-20s to low 30s Sunday.

Wind chill advisory inland as winds chills dive to -10 to -20 in the higher terrain. pic.twitter.com/ENV15MzcYQ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 28, 2021

