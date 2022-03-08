WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fiscal policy group is calling for Massachusetts to suspend its gas tax as oil prices skyrocket because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil and gas prices had already increased after Russia invaded last month, and on Tuesday President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, adding gas prices will further increase.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Massachusetts is $4.24. Paul Craney, a spokesperson for the tax advocacy group Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, said state officials should consider suspending the 25-cent gas tax while prices are high.

“That will provide some relief to people that need it the most,” Craney said. “[Taxes] hurt middle income families and low income families the hardest.”

