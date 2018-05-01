Advocates call for cleaner environment and racial justice on World Asthma Day

BOSTON (WHDH) — Advocates spoke outside the State House on Tuesday, launching the Let Us Breathe campaign on World Asthma Day.

The campaign pushes for a cleaner environment to decrease the prevalence of asthma. They are also calling for racial and economic equality, which they said contributes to people not leading their healthiest lives.

Let Us Breathe is working to pass laws in Massachusetts that improve racial, economic and environmental justice.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)