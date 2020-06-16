Advocates say more oversight needed after man dies in Bedford VA stairwell

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Advocates for veterans’ health are calling for more oversight after a man was found dead in Bedford VA hospital stairwell weeks after he went missing.

The man was found Friday after being reported missing in May. The district attorney has a launched an investigation into his disappearance and death, but John MacDonald of Veterans Assisting Veterans said broader measures need to be taken.

“We need a massive overhaul, overhaul of oversight, of safety procedures, at the Bedford VA, like the monitoring of patients and a simple thing like a daily roll call,” MacDonald said.

