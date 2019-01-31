Advocates urge safe injection sites to combat opioid crisis

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Drug treatment advocates in Maine have unveiled a slate of wide-ranging recommendations to combat the ongoing opioid crisis, including establishing safe injection sites and decriminalizing drug possession.

Health Equity Alliance Executive Director Kenney Miller says the extensive scope of the group’s 24-page report reflects the severity of the crisis. The Portland Press Herald reportsMaine reported 418 drug overdose deaths in 2017 and 180 deaths through the first six months of 2018.

Thousands of Maine residents gained access to substance use treatment after Democratic Gov. Janet Mills expanded Medicaid after taking office.

The report is from the Maine Coalition for Sensible Drug Policy, which includes the Health Equity Alliance, the Church of Safe Injection and others.

Mills is planning to announce a comprehensive opioid plan in the coming weeks.

