Aerial footage in Mass. shows clouds of pollen bursting from trees, thick layers caked on surface of water

BOSTON (WHDH) - The pollen this spring has taken a toll on those who suffer from seasonal allergies across the Bay State.

It’s been so bad, in fact, that SKY7 HD on Tuesday spotted clouds of pollen billowing into the sky much like smoke from a fire.

Aerial footage showed pockets of pollen bursting from trees on the South Shore and traveling through the air. A thick layer of pollen could also be seen caked on the surface of the ocean, resembling swirls of yellow paint.

Meteorologists say pollen levels are exceptionally high right now and will remain that way due to rain earlier in the season.

On a windy day, pollen can travel 20-40 miles, according to experts.

