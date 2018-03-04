Aerial footage shows devastating aftermath of nor’easter

(WHDH) — Aerial footage captured by Sky7 on Sunday showed extensive damage and devastation left behind by Friday’s nor’easter that brought fierce winds and severe flooding.

The storm left widespread destruction from Hull, to Scituate, to Sandwich. Some towns could be without power until Wednesday, according to estimates.

Parts of the coastline are now unrecognizable. Many homes were destroyed all along the South Shore. In Quincy, hundreds were damaged by floodwaters.

In Scituate, ocean water could be seen Sunday still crashing over the seawall. Homes are still under water, with waves threatening to spill even more. Scituate’s Central Avenue was washed away as white caps still foaming from the angry ocean eroded the shoreline.

In Marshfield, Ocean Street lived up to its name. Many homes are surrounded on all sides by water. The front siding of a home near Ocean and Hancock streets was ripped apart by waves and wind.

The damage on Cape Cod was severe as well. In Sandwich, decks and staircases were toppled and torn off homes. In Hull, homes and streets are still flooded.

