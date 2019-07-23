Aerial footage shows path of destruction left by tornado on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - SKY 7 HD flew over the wreckage left behind in several Cape Cod towns by a tornado Tuesday.

7’s Nathalie Pozo flew 1,000 feet above the tornado’s path noting dozens of trees that were snapped in half, damaged homes and powerlines that came down due to 80-mile-per-hour winds.

Those strong winds peeled off the roof of the popular Cape Sands Inn in West Yarmouth leaving hotel rooms exposed to the elements.

Guests staying at the inn said the storm sounded like a freight train overhead.

Witnesses claim the storm only lasted about five minutes but the damage left behind is starling.

In Harwich, a state of emergency was declared after several trees, ravaged by the winds toppling over on houses and cars causing power outages to more than 90 percent of the town.

Police urged residents to stay in their homes while utility crews worked to cut power to live wires and repair what damage they could.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power as of 6:30 p.m, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

