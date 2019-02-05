MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHDH) — Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler helped open a home for abused girls in Tennessee on Monday.

Tyler donated about $500,000 through his program, Janie’s Fund, to build Janie’s House, located on the 82-acre campus for Youth Villages, which helps children and young people cope with emotional, mental or behavioral problems.

He says he was motivated to do more because when he was in treatment for drug dependency, he noticed how many women in drug treatment had been abused.

Janie’s house will help up to 30 girls a year who have been neglected or abused.

It will serve 14 girls at any given time, providing care and support 24 hours a day.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)