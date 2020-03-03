Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler spotted at popular New Hampshire restaurant

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was spotted at a popular restaurant in New Hampshire on Monday.
The rock and roll legend stopped by the Common Man Roadside at the Hooksett Welcome Center.
Tyler took the time to share a selfie with Holly Wheatley, the restaurant said in an Instagram post.
Rock and Roll royalty "just passing through." Aerosmith legend Steven Tyler stopped by The Common Man Roadside at the Hooksett Welcome Center and shared a selfie with Holly Wheatley.
