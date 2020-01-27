BOSTON (WHDH) - Two of Boston’s biggest bands will be taking the stage at Fenway Park on back-to-back nights.

Aerosmith is slated to perform on Sept. 18, followed by New Kids on the Block on Sept. 19.

“To be playing in Boston with these legendary artists, in this sacred venue, is an honor,” NKOTB member and Dorchester native Donnie Wahlberg said. “We’ll be pulling out all the stops to create a celebration unlike anything our city has ever seen.”

Tickets for Aerosmith go on-sale to the public on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m., while tickets for NKOTB go on-sale the same day at noon.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. for Aerosmith and noon for NKOTB.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)