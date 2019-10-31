CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Concord, New Hampshire are searching for the suspects who stole 11 instruments, including an Aerosmith-signed guitar, from a media company.

Officers responding to Binnie Media Group on Church Street learned that unidentified suspects stole two gold saxophones, a gold trumpet, a silver trumpet, a silver clarinet, two black clarinets, an Aerosmith-signed guitar, a black Paul Stanley guitar, a Fender Mike Huckabee-signed bass, and a black Flying X guitar sometime between the overnight hours of Oct. 24 and 25.

Police say the suspects bypassed other valuable items, leading investigators to believe that the stolen items were targeted and may have been stolen for resale.

Detectives are working to figure out if this was the work of one person or more, and how long they were rifling through the building undetected in the middle of the night until employees arrived at work.

Investigators say the stolen instruments have a value in the thousands.

Employees say they heard about the heist and are keeping their eyes open just in case.

Eric Bilodeau from Strings and Things said, “If they are smart thieves, they are probably already farther away from here if they stole from here they probably drove to go somewhere else to go sell it again.”

Police hope that by circulating these pictures that it leads to the break in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

